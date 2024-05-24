Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.41. 1,826,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,009,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

