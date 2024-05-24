Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $11.88 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

