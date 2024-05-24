Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRAGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th.

Yatra Online Price Performance

YTRA opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.