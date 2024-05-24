Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th.
Yatra Online Price Performance
YTRA opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.
About Yatra Online
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yatra Online
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.