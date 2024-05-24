Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th.

YTRA opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

