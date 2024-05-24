X Financial (XYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $167.98 million for the quarter.
X Financial Stock Down 4.1 %
NYSE XYF opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. X Financial has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25.
X Financial Announces Dividend
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
