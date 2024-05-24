Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 121.79%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.18.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

