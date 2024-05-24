Park Aerospace (PKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $280.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.