CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 27th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

CAE Stock Performance

TSE CAE opened at C$25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE has a 1 year low of C$23.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.70.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

