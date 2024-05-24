Moolec Science (MLEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Moolec Science Stock Performance

Moolec Science stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. Moolec Science has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Moolec Science in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moolec Science

Moolec Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.