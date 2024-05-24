Movado Group (MOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Movado Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.62 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Movado Group stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOV

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.