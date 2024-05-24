American Superconductor (AMSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

