C3is (CISS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $25.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C3is had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

C3is Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of C3is stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. C3is has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2,000.00.

About C3is

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

