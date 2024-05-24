Quest Partners LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIN

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,943 shares of company stock valued at $119,986. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.