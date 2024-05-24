3,518 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.47.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $183.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

