Quest Partners LLC Takes $535,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,219.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 710,761 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3,716.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 709,080 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 686,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

