Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,481,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,233,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MSA Safety by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $68,252,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.43 and a 1 year high of $196.02. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.03.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

