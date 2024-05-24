Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,261 World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.