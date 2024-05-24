Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 988,273 shares of company stock worth $104,047,240. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

