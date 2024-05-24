20,835 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of TriMas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TriMas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in TriMas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.84 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on TriMas

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,681 shares of company stock worth $647,113. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.