Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,696 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.