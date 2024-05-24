12,386 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 850,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 106,153 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $316,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,512 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

