12,386 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 850,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 106,153 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $316,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,512 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on FCX
Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance
Shares of FCX stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.