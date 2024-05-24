Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.84. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.07 and a one year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,151 shares of company stock worth $2,047,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.