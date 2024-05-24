Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,327 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

