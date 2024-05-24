Quest Partners LLC Invests $524,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,731,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,662,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.12 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

