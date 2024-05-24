Quest Partners LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

