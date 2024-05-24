Quest Partners LLC Invests $517,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

