Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,255,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after buying an additional 447,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,967,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE TNL opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.