Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bumble by 2,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

