Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,983 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 38.3% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Price Performance

VC stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $159.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. Visteon’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

