Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after acquiring an additional 244,599 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $305,543,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $204.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

