Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,750,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,333 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 699,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 520,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

