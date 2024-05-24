Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

