Quest Partners LLC Invests $505,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 34.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,145.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $1,051,789.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,950.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,145.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,141 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

