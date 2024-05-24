Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

MTCH opened at $29.48 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

