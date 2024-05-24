Quest Partners LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Accel Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 9.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 118,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 3.0 %

ACEL opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $797.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,505,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,505,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,839. 19.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.