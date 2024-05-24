Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,170 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. FMR LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,559,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 228,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,567,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Stifel Financial Price Performance
Shares of SF stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.14.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Stifel Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.
