Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

