Quest Partners LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $3,147,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DK opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.