Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,114,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after buying an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after buying an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.