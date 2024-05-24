Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 195.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $660,316.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $660,316.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,430 shares of company stock worth $22,143,183 in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SQSP opened at $43.42 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.40, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQSP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.