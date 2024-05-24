Quest Partners LLC Takes $502,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $189.91 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

