Quest Partners LLC Invests $497,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

