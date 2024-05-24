Quest Partners LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,587 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

