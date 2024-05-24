Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBZ opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

