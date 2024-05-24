D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.14% of Avista worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 11.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 19.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 78,119 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Avista by 101.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVA opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVA

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.