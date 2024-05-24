D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

