64,713 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $390.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.45 and a 200 day moving average of $344.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.39 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,236 shares of company stock valued at $59,626,117 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

