Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 630,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 535,874 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRMR. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

