Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 630,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 535,874 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $7.89.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRMR. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRMR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Larimar Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.