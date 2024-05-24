Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 405 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $516.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.