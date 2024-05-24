Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 40,295 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 79.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $334.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $334.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shockwave Medical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $3,154,736. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.