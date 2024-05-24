Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

